PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU sets Brexit cut-off dates as UK faces 'national emergency' on.ft.com/2HMQKNa

Bank of England holds interest rates as Brexit clouds outlook on.ft.com/2U4h5gh

Uber to list shares on NYSE in blockbuster IPO on.ft.com/2YaRmC1

Overview

The European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to shift the Brexit date to May 22 from March 29 if the UK parliament approves the withdrawal agreement next week. If parliament does not back the deal, Britain would have until April 12 to suggest another course, which would then need to be signed off by EU27 leaders.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday voted unanimously to keep interest rates at 0.75 percent, and said that while most businesses thought they were ready for a no-deal Brexit, they were still left at the mercy of events beyond their control.

Uber Technologies Inc will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in what is expected to be the biggest initial public offering of the year, according to two people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)