PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 23

Headlines
Deutsche Bank’s DWS puts IPO price at 32.50 euros a share
Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears
Carluccio's puts itself on the menu as it raises for sale sign on.ft.com/2pxmfkB
Overview
Deutsche Bank has priced the initial public offering of its asset management arm DWS at 32.50 euros a share. The bank will sell 22.5 percent of the company, which has assets north of 700 billion euros under management, raising 1.4 billion euros.
Unilever’s shareholder Columbia Threadneedle Investments on Thursday criticised the Anglo-Dutch group saying it failed to consult British investors over the implications of last week’s decision to establish a single legal base in Rotterdam.
Struggling UK Italian restaurant chain Carluccio’s has approached several private equity groups in an effort to secure a sale, according to people familiar with the process.
