PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Deutsche Bank’s DWS puts IPO price at 32.50 euros a share

on.ft.com/2pCUUxx

Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears

on.ft.com/2pujmRx

Carluccio's puts itself on the menu as it raises for sale sign on.ft.com/2pxmfkB

Overview

Deutsche Bank has priced the initial public offering of its asset management arm DWS at 32.50 euros a share. The bank will sell 22.5 percent of the company, which has assets north of 700 billion euros under management, raising 1.4 billion euros.

Unilever’s shareholder Columbia Threadneedle Investments on Thursday criticised the Anglo-Dutch group saying it failed to consult British investors over the implications of last week’s decision to establish a single legal base in Rotterdam.

Struggling UK Italian restaurant chain Carluccio’s has approached several private equity groups in an effort to secure a sale, according to people familiar with the process.