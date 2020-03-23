PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK warns of tougher measures on public movement on.ft.com/2UoaoUw

Flying taxi start-up raises $240 mln from existing investors led by Tencent on.ft.com/2Us2ae5

UK set to launch loans scheme for small businesses on.ft.com/3dmXWNu

Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned UK will tighten restrictions if people fail to follow the “social distancing” rule of staying at least two metres from each other in public places.

German flying taxi start-up Lilium has raised $240 million from investors led by China’s Tencent Holdings to fund its next growth stage.

The British government will be launching its scheme to assist small businesses in accessing loans this week as some companies are struggling to survive as they have been hit hard by the coronavirus.