PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

Overview

SoftBank Group Corp held talks to take itself private with investors including hedge fund Elliott Management and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, over the past week.

Sports Direct, owned by Frasers Group Plc, justified raising prices of sports equipment, after abandoning plans to keep it’s stores open against a government order to close all “non-essential shops”.

Broadband users in the UK looking to change their internet providers might not be able to switch networks after BT Group Plc said its Outreach engineers will focus on essential fault repairs and upgrades to avoid unnecessary home visits. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)