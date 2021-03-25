PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- GlaxoSmithKline says Trump vaccine tsar accused of sexual harassment on.ft.com/39cD7Ul

- UK and EU move to calm tensions over access to jabs on.ft.com/2P3UEHC

- Johnson signals looming France-UK travel restrictions on.ft.com/3daf3my

- Suez Canal remains blocked after huge container ship runs aground on.ft.com/398r5LV

- Discovery of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in Italy raises EU hackles on.ft.com/2P8uUtz

Overview

- Moncef Slaoui, the former GlaxoSmithKline research boss who became the Trump administration’s vaccine star, has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee during his time at the UK drugmaker.

- The UK and EU have moved to calm tensions over access to coronavirus vaccinations despite a top Brussels policymaker accusing the UK of “vaccine nationalism” in its pandemic response.

- New restrictions could soon be imposed on travel from France to the UK following a surge in COVID-19 cases on the continent, Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday.

- Frantic efforts are under way to unblock the Suez Canal after one of the world’s largest container ships ran aground, severing a vital trade artery and threatening to disrupt global shipments for days.

-The fate of 29 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses in Italy sparked finger pointing and recriminations on Wednesday as the EU warned that the company was far short of meeting its latest supply target. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)