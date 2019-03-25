PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May survives but struggles to win over Tory Brexit rebels on.ft.com/2ury2TG

TSG Consumer expands in Europe after raising $4bn fund on.ft.com/2TwRAA9

Uber to sign $3.1bn deal for Careem as early as Monday on.ft.com/2JBd2Eo

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday struggled to win over some of her most ardent Conservative opponents to her Brexit plans but fended off a challenge to her leadership.

U.S. private equity group TSG Consumer Partners plans to invest about $1 billion in Europe and said it was opening an office in London.

Uber Technologies Inc’s talks to buy Dubai-based rival Careem for about $3.1 billion is nearing completion, with final agreement expected to be signed as early as Monday or Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)