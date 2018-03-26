PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Corbyn apologises in attempt to defuse Labour anti-Semitism row on.ft.com/2G8HwHt

May scrambles to avoid UK being frozen out of EU satellite project on.ft.com/2pEi2uA

UK National Railway Museum embarks on 50 mln stg redevelopment on.ft.com/2GaQGTS

Shell faces shareholder push on climate change goals on.ft.com/2pFMvbD

Overview

Labour leady Jeremy Corbyn moved to calm a growing row within the party over anti-Semitism on Sunday night by apologising to the Jewish community for any hurt caused by certain members of his party and vowed to stamp them out.

British PM Theresa May is leading efforts to stop an “outrageous” EU move to freeze Britain out of Europe’s 10 billion euro ($12.36 billion) Galileo satellite project, as space becomes a new issue in foregoing Brexit negotiations.

The National Railway Museum is about to embark on a 50 million pounds ($70.76 million) redevelopment in a move to highlight the country’s rich heritage and encourage upcoming engineers.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s activist shareholders are planning to push for more ambitious goals at its annual meeting in May to pursue a radical shift away from fossil fuels and tackling climate change.