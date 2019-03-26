PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sports Direct says it may launch takeover bid for Debenhams on.ft.com/2HG1aiq

MPs vote to seize control of Brexit on.ft.com/2HLXKuP

HP alleges Mike Lynch engaged in 'deliberate fraud' on.ft.com/2HH1mhz

Overview

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc said on Monday it was considering a takeover bid for Debenhams Plc , in a last-ditch attempt to avoid creditors seizing control of the ailing department store chain.

UK PM Theresa May risked losing control of Brexit as Members of Parliament voted by 329 to 302 on Monday night to seize control of the House of Commons timetable in a bid to test support for alternatives to her withdrawal deal.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co alleged in London’s High Court on Monday that Autonomy founder Mike Lynch engaged in “deliberate fraud”, causing the British software company to engage in “improper transactions” and “false accounting”, leading to HP paying an extra $5 bln for the company.