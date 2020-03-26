PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines Dyson to produce 15,000 ventilators from scratch 'in weeks' on.ft.com/3durKrx JPI Media suspends print production of free newspapers on.ft.com/2Jc2ZT8

UK high street chains refuse to pay rent on.ft.com/2UhHvuc

Overview Dyson will produce 15,000 medical ventilators it has designed from scratch, after a call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to manufacturers to supply the National Health Service with equipment to fight the coronavirus outbreak. JPI Media will temporarily halt the printing of a dozen of its newspapers as local and regional news groups face consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, with a reduction in advertising revenues resulting in substantial cuts. Fashion retailer Primark and fast food chain Burger King are among the UK businesses that are refusing to pay rent, asking landlords to help counter the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)