PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

Headlines

Overview

Millions of pounds invested by 11,600 British retail investors into London Capital & Finance Plc ended up enriching its boss and the head of its biggest borrower, according to administrators who tracked its funds.

The European Parliament approved the first update of European Union copyright rules on Tuesday, forcing internet giants such as YouTube and Google to take out licences to show copyrighted content and make them responsible for taking down material that breaks intellectual property law.

Brussels unveiled an EU-wide plan to deal with the potential security risks of new 5G mobile networks in a move that reflects rising fears about Chinese companies and is seen by critics as overdue.

Boeing Co submitted an early version of a software fix for the 737 Max aircraft to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration weeks before an Ethiopian Airlines crash that has intensified scrutiny of how planes are certified to be safe by the aviation regulator. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)