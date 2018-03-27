PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Abraaj Group may sell stake to strengthen its finances on.ft.com/2pGDFen

Dana raises offer for automotive unit as investors set to decide fate of UK group on.ft.com/2pGU0Ql

RBS govt shareholder confident of cutting stake despite CEO exit on.ft.com/2pGyETc

Antofagasta avoids strike at key Chile copper mine on.ft.com/2pHdggD

Overview

Dubai-based Abraaj Group is considering a stake sale as it looks to boost its finances and calm aggrieved investor sentiment, after being approached by global investors.

U.S. auto-parts maker Dana Inc has offered to pay $100 million pounds more in cash for GKN Plc’s automotive division in a last-ditch attempt to convince GKN’s shareholders to reject a takeover bid from Melrose Industries Plc.

James Leigh-Pemberton, chairman of UK Financial Investments, has said the company is confident of meeting its target of selling 3 billion pounds ($4.27 billion) worth of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland next financial year, despite prolonged uncertainty caused by a U.S. legal case and the news of its chief executive’s impending departure.

Chile-copper producer Antofagasta Plc has avoided a strike that could have hit production at its biggest mine, Los Pelambres. ($1 = 0.7024 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)