PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 28

Overview UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes of salvaging her Brexit deal were dealt a blow on Wednesday night after her parliamentary allies in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party vowed to vote it down. The head of Barclays Plc’s investment bank, Tim Throsby, was ousted after barely two years in the job on Wednesday, just weeks before an activist investor will attempt to force his way on to the company’s board.

Sports Direct International Plc said it is considering a 61.4 million pound ($80.86 million) takeover bid for Debenhams Plc, the latest twist in a long-running saga over the future of the struggling retailer that could come to a head this week. ($1 = 0.7594 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)