PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund eyes overseas expansion on.ft.com/2Giicir

HSBC froze account linked to alleged $500 mln Angolan fraud on.ft.com/2GduFbf

Great Ormond Street keeping Presidents Club donations on.ft.com/2pLwgd2

Three men jailed over plot to enlist children for terror attack on.ft.com/2GiemG7

EU brings in tough rules to protect small traders on.ft.com/2pMH36N

Overview

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund said it was weighing expanding into the U.S. — New York and San Francisco — the UK and Japan as it plans to expand its assets under management to $400 billion by 2020 through overseas and domestic investments.

HSBC Holdings Plc has frozen an account connected to an alleged $500 million fraud by Jose Filomeno dos Santos, the son of Angola’s former president, after the size and unusual nature of its transactions raised scrutiny.

Great Ormond Street Hospital has decided to keep the donations of 530,000 pounds ($751,328.00) received from Presidents Club Charitable Trust after the hospital held discussions with a regulator about returning the funds.

Three men involved in a plot to use an army of children, aged 11 to 14 years, to carry out a mass terrorist attack on businesses and communities in London have been jailed.

The European Securities and Markets Authority is set to bring in tough new rules for trading websites to protect customers from heavy losses on complex financial instruments. ($1 = 0.7054 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)