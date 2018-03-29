PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Saudi Arabia to attract foreign cash via FTSE Russell emerging markets index on.ft.com/2J3RvzC

Labour anti-Semitism rift deepens as disciplinary chief steps down on.ft.com/2J0LBPM

Royal Mail workers back deal over pensions and pay on.ft.com/2IXVvSp

Shell files criminal complaint against former executive on.ft.com/2J57kGu

Overview

Saudi Arabia has been added to the FTSE Russell’s index of emerging markets as part of a drive by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost domestic capital and diversify its economy from oil.

Christine Shawcroft, who was elected as the Labour party’s disciplinary chief two months ago, has stepped down after questioning the suspension of an apparent Holocaust denier.

The Communication Workers Union has voted in favour of a deal on pensions, pay and working conditions - which includes a rise in pay and shorter working hours - at Royal Mail Plc .

Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it has reported a criminal complaint against Peter Robinson, a former head of commercial operations in sub-Saharan Africa, over suspicions that proceeds from the sale of an oilfield in Nigeria may have been channelled into secret Swiss bank accounts. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)