PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Tim Sloan steps down as Wells Fargo chief executive on.ft.com/2FHknOq

TSB separates IT systems from owner after tech disaster on.ft.com/2FHAMme

Theresa May to ask MPs to vote on Brexit divorce deal on Friday on.ft.com/2FLcWpP

Overview

Tim Sloan is stepping down immediately as Wells Fargo & Co’s chief executive officer after struggling for two and a half years to contain scandals that led to public criticism by U.S. bank regulators and calls in Congress for his departure.

TSB has taken direct control of key parts of its IT infrastructure away from another subsidiary of its Spanish owner Sabadell, after a disastrous technology update last year cost it hundreds of millions of pounds.

Theresa May will on Friday make a third attempt to win members of parliament backing for her European Union divorce deal, challenging Labour and other parties to vote for a “blindfold Brexit” on the day that Britain was originally due to leave the bloc. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)