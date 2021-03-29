PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK to roll out Moderna coronavirus vaccine in April

Swiss billionaire Wyss joins battle for control of Tribune group

Sanjeev Gupta rushes to raise cash as steel empire totters

Uber allows Londoners to choose electric vehicles

Overview

Britain’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed on Sunday that Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out in the UK from next month.

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss has agreed to contribute $100m to buy Tribune Publishing.

Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance is working on plans to raise new loans against parts of the group outside the UK, and on generating cash from an expedited sale of goods.

Ride-hailing platform Uber Inc’s passengers in central London can now request a driver with an all-electric vehicle. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)