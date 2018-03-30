PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 30

March 30(Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Russia expels 150 diplomats and closes U.S. consulate in retaliation against UK allies on.ft.com/2pPkIWr

Claims dropped against Lloyds, PwC over small business treatment on.ft.com/2pPqS8U

Vedanta to take up to $600m impairment charge on Goa mine closure on.ft.com/2J3QV56

BP's Bob Dudley receives 13 pct pay rise on.ft.com/2J3tEjA

Overview

Russia will expel 150 western diplomats and shut the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg in reaction to a similar move taken by British allies over the Kremlin’s alleged role in the poisoning of an ex-spy on UK soil.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc and PricewaterhouseCoopers have avoided a trial over allegations that they colluded to allow the bank to buy a stake in auction company Premier Motor Auctions, after the claimant withdrew the complaint and a High Court judge dismissed the claims.

Vedanta Resources Plc has warned investors that it is likely to record a non-cash charge of $500 million-$600 million net of taxes on its iron ore business in India’s southwestern Goa state.

BP Plc Chief Executive Bob Dudley’s pay rose 13 per cent to $13.4 million in 2017. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)