PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- EU backs bank rule delay to spur crisis lending on.ft.com/3dBQI8p

- VW still aiming for ID.3 electric car rollout by August on.ft.com/3bztpKx

- RWC poaches BNY Mellon equity team on.ft.com/3bGkqaJ

Overview

- Valdis Dombrovskis, Europe’s financial regulation chief, will delay new capital rules for banks, adding that supporting lending has to be the priority while fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

- Volkswagen AG expects to deliver its ID.3 mass-market electric car in August, even thoguh it does not rule out layoffs if factory shutdowns outside China continue due to the coronavirus.

- Asset management firm RWC Partners has hired an equity team that managed about 10 billion pounds in assets for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, aiming to boost its portfolio.