PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 30

Headlines

Biden urged to 'desist' from threat of tariff war with UK

Suez Canal ship finally free in boost for global trade

GSK to help manufacture 60m doses of Novavax Covid vaccine in UK

Overview

Britain has urged U.S. President Joe Biden to back away from a tit-for-tat tariff war over Britain’s imposition of a “digital services tax” that will hit Silicon Valley tech companies.

The skyscraper-sized container ship that has been stuck in the Suez Canal for almost a week was finally freed on Monday, with the vessel starting to move north following a dramatic rescue mission to reopen one of the world’s main trade arteries.

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will be part of the manufacturing process for up to 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. rival Novavax Inc in an agreement set to boost UK production of coronavirus jabs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)