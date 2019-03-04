PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

KKR has hired chairman of investment banking at Goldman Sachs in Asia, Kate Richdale, to help the private equity group to expand beyond its traditional core businesses in the region.

Britain could restrict mobile phone operators from using Huawei’s equipment in more than half their networks following a government review of telecoms infrastructure.

Daimler Trucks Chief Executive Martin Daum said European governments must levy higher taxes on commercial diesel vehicles, otherwise the transition to electric vehicles will happen too slowly and climate goals for the sector will not be met. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)