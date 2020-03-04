PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

British government urgently needs to reform a business rates system that is suffocating country’s high streets, according to letters by businesses and lobby groups. Group warns system is throttling town centres as retailers struggle against online rivals.

Deloitte warned that one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus following a holiday to Asia and has been taken to hospital.

Rishi Sunak is ready to end freeze on fuel duty in budget, as he announces a raft of measures intended to help Britain meet its climate change targets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)