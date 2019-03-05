PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Britain's attorney general makes last-ditch bid to end backstop impasse on.ft.com/2TyDlys

Barrick chief says willing to talk with Newmont over Nevada on.ft.com/2TxqdK7

Interserve's biggest shareholder raises stake in fight for control on.ft.com/2tSdtPY

Volkswagen licenses electric chassis to rival start-up on.ft.com/2EN2VaU

Overview

Britain’s attorney general Geoffrey Cox has less than a week to strike a bargain with Brussels to keep Theresa May’s Brexit deal alive, as UK and EU officials admit there is still a big gap between the two sides.

Barrick Gold Corp’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said he’s willing to talk to rival Newmont Mining Corp about a deal to work together in Nevada but Barrick had to run the operations.

Interserve Plc’s biggest shareholder Coltrane Asset Management proposed to underwrite a 110 million stg ($144.90 million) rights issue that would reduce the company’s debt and plug any gaps in liquidity this year.

Volkswagen AG agreed to license its electric chassis to a German start-up e.Go in a new phase for the carmaker as it seeks to rapidly become the leader in battery-powered vehicles. ($1 = 0.7591 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)