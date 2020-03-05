PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Flybe hours from collapse as final flights land on.ft.com/32XQu6M

Andrew Bailey insists Bank of England will move quickly on coronavirus on.ft.com/2vHzdCm

UK workers to receive sick pay from first day of coronavirus isolation on.ft.com/2VMSU6K

Overview

U.K. carrier Flybe is just hours away from collapse after months of talks with the British government failed to secure a crucial 100 million pound loan and coronavirus slashed passenger demand.

Andrew Bailey to lead the Bank of England in swift action to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, divest the central bank’s holdings in polluting companies and review the balance of fiscal and monetary policy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces workers asked to self-isolate because of coronavirus will be entitled to statutory sick pay from their first day off work. Downing Street also confirmed on Wednesday that “discussions are taking place” over the possibility of shutting Parliament in an attempt to contain the disease.