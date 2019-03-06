PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

The Financial Times acquires majority stake in The Next Web on.ft.com/2XBygEW

Aon says it is considering bid for Willis Towers Watson on.ft.com/2C5DkZg Carmakers ramp up warnings over no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2H2IA3N

Overview

The Financial Times acquired a majority stake in Amsterdam-based events and media company The Next Web, allowing it to increase its presence in the European technology sector.

Insurer Aon Plc is considering an all-stock combination with rival insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson Plc, in what could create the largest group in the industry.

Some of the largest carmakers in Britain have ramped up warnings over the impact of a no-deal Brexit on jobs and factories at the industry’s last major gathering before the UK leaves the EU. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)