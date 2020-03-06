PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

First coronavirus death in UK as it shifts approach to outbreak on.ft.com/2wvEKfu

Boris Johnson plans UK economic response to coronavirus on.ft.com/2VKYKW5

Housing fund favours London and the south, Labour claims on.ft.com/38p6zmP

Overview

UK recorded its first death from the new coronavirus on Thursday and confirmed cases rose to 115.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed UK’s possible economic response to the coronavirus outbreak with Bank of England’s Mark Carney and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, ahead of next week’s budget.

The Labour Party has conducted an analysis that shows a housing fund announced by the Conservative government in 2016 has delivered far less cash to northern England than to the south of the country. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)