PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK aims to draw third of electricity supplies from offshore wind on.ft.com/2VGRyqG

Provident Financial says most regulatory woes resolved on.ft.com/2ETwDLG

World's wealthy face UK golden visa crackdown on.ft.com/2ELBH38

Overview

The United Kingdom has announced a new target to source a third of its electricity from offshore wind by 2030, but faces criticism for not setting more ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions.

British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc said it had resolved most of its regulatory problems and appointed a new head of a core business, after a rival criticised its progress as part of a hostile takeover bid.

Wealthy investors from countries such as Russia who want to settle in Britain face stricter rules on so-called golden visas following the Skripal nerve agent attack. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)