PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

-Health agency urges 20 pct cut in calories of processed food on.ft.com/2I7OXjD

- Russia hits back at UK threat over ex-spy collapse on.ft.com/2I7OXzX

- Ex-Co-op Bank boss banned from City over drugs and sex chatlines on.ft.com/2IaPlOs

- Bank of England to set up public panels to advise on the economy on.ft.com/2I4GBcB

Overview

- Public Health England said the calorie content of processed foods must be cut by 20 per cent by 2024, extending its official campaign against childhood obesity beyond sugar.

- UK’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson threatened to ramp up punishment against Moscow if Russia is found to be involved in the incident involving former double agent Sergei Skripal. Russian embassy in London said they regretted that instead of a proper official clarification, Johnson chose to threaten Russia with retribution.

- Paul Flowers, former chairman of Co-operative Bank, has been banned from working in UK financial services over his possession of illegal drugs and for using a work phone for accessing premium-rate sex chatlines on a company mobile.

- Andy Haldane, Bank of England’s chief economist, said that the bank will create regional councils, made up of members of the public, to improve its understanding of the economy.