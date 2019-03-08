PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK grants diplomatic protection to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on.ft.com/2Tw97MP

Sports Direct demands Debenhams board clear-out on.ft.com/2EGROz8

MPs call for database of people linked to 'dirty money' on.ft.com/2NP2QX3

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe imprisoned in Iran has been granted diplomatic protection in an attempt by the UK government to end the impasse over her treatment.

Sports Direct has demanded the removal of almost all of the board of Debenhams Plc to allow its founder Mike Ashley to take over as chief executive officer.

British MPs have called on the government to create a database of politicians, public officials and others linked to corruption in an effort to reduce the amount of "dirty money" tainting the UK's financial system.