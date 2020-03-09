PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rishi Sunak announces 1 billion pound deal to boost mobile coverage in 'not spots' on.ft.com/39LWIcc

Tesla is 'better run' after leadership tumult, says top investor on.ft.com/38vYQn7

Europe to unveil EU-wide hydrogen fuel partnership on.ft.com/2TMGyJ4

Overview

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) deal with the mobile phone industry to improve patchy network coverage, and confirm long-promised funding for a 5 billion pounds rollout of the next generation of broadband for rural areas.

Tesla Inc is a “better-run” company after its regulatory battles following the recent addition of independent directors to oversee Elon Musk, according to James Anderson, head of global equities for Baillie Gifford.

Europe will announce plans this week for a new EU-wide partnership to develop clean hydrogen fuel technologies, as Brussels seeks ways to accelerate its push towards carbon neutrality. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)