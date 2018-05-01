PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Deutsche Bank investors urged to line up next chairman on.ft.com/2rgIZFF

Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36 bln deal on.ft.com/2rbraaS

Former Autonomy executive convicted of fraud on.ft.com/2rcwqLp

WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook on.ft.com/2rgJnnB

Overview

Influential shareholder advisory group, Glass Lewis, has piled pressure on Paul Achleitner, chairman of the supervisory board at Deutsche Bank AG, saying shareholders should push for a process to find his successor.

Marathon Petroleum Corp has agreed to buy rival refining group Andeavor in a $36 billion deal to create the largest crude oil processor in the US.

The former chief financial officer of Autonomy was convicted of fraud in San Francisco on Monday, in the first courtroom test of claims by Hewlett Packard that it was defrauded when it bought the British software company.

Jan Koum, the founder of WhatsApp and board member at Facebook Inc, said he is stepping down from the social network, as the company struggles to deal with the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica revelations. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)