PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Headlines

SocGen to revamp trading arm after equities revenue wiped out on.ft.com/2Ym0rdH

Greggs halts plan to reopen stores after fears of crowds on.ft.com/2zPBAVL

Oasis and Warehouse chains close with loss of more than 1,800 jobs on.ft.com/2Yqt1e3

Overview

Societe Generale SA is planning to revamp the trading arm of its investment bank, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told the Financial Times.

British baker Greggs has changed its plan to reopen 20 of its bakery shops next week, fearing crowds of customers could gather.

Fashion chains Oasis and Warehouse will close permanently with the loss of more than 1,800 jobs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)