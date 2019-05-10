PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Tories at odds over how long to allow Theresa May remain as PM on.ft.com/2JvoYFU Debenhams creditors approve final element of refinancing plan on.ft.com/2Jt1rp3 Morrisons seeks tie-ups to boost online service on.ft.com/2Jweiae

UK regulator launches formal probe into Chinese broadcaster on.ft.com/2Jtytp6

Overview British PM Theresa May has given MP’s a 10-day break after European Parliament elections this month, even if Brexit remains unresolved.

British department store group Debenhams creditors approved proposals that will allow the group to close 22 stores and reduce rents on more than 100 more.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC is looking to expand its relationship with Amazon.com Inc and make new alliances with companies like Uber Eats as the supermarket chain looks to improve its online service after landing an exclusive delivery deal with Ocado Group PLC. Britain’s broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has launched a formal investigation into the Chinese state broadcaster China Global Television Network, after it allegedly aired forced confessions in Britain. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)