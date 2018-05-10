PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Recep Tayyip Erdogan to start 3-day UK trip on Sunday on.ft.com/2KbnBtg

Rolls-Royce executive first high-profile casualty of shake-up on.ft.com/2IvBy7Z

RBS agrees in principle settlement of $4.9 bln with US DoJ on.ft.com/2IuGeLs

Overview

Tayyip Erdogan is due to visit London on Sunday for a three-day visit, ahead of a snap presidential election in Turkey on June 24.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Chief Operating Officer Simon Kirby is stepping down just 19 months after taking the post, as part of a shake-up that could also see the British manufacturer quit its London headquarters.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on a $4.9 billion settlement that clears the way for the British government to sell more shares in the bank. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)