PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May postpones key Brexit votes as impasse sets in on.ft.com/2IuqeZT

Labour wants foreign shipyards barred from new navy contract on.ft.com/2IvYN1z

BoE's Carney says UK momentum will bounce back on.ft.com/2Iv4g9c

Overview

Prime Minister Theresa May postponed key Brexit legislation on Thursday while her allies played down the prospect of any imminent deal over future customs policy.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is planning to demand “decisive public intervention” on Friday to protect Britain’s shipbuilding industry and call for foreign companies to be blocked from a 1 billion Royal Navy contract.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the overall economic climate in the UK looks “little changed” to him despite the economy having failed to meet the projections made in the February inflation report. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)