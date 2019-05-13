PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MPs warn that move to cashless society will hit elderly and poor on.ft.com/2Jfwk0Z

Call to loosen the rules on UK apprenticeship levy on.ft.com/2Jh4NMI

Chris Grayling faces legal action over East Midlands rail franchise on.ft.com/2JgMMOn

Overview

Commons Treasury select committee warned that without government intervention, banks could loose a physical network for the many elderly and poor people who could otherwise be left with no access to face-to-face services.

Representatives of some of the biggest payers of UK’s apprenticeship levy are asking employers be given longer than the two-year deadline to spend their levy money and greater flexibility to use the cash for other “pre-apprenticeship” training.

Subsidiary of Germany’s Deutsche Bahn Arriva, has started legal proceedings against UK Transport secretary Chris Grayling over his department’s handling of the way the East Midlands rail franchise was awarded.