May 14, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Trump orders U-turn over sanctions against Chinese telecom group on.ft.com/2Kg772I

MI5 chief issues public warning to Russia in wake of Skripal attack on.ft.com/2wyqT7I

Oslo thaws on UK joining EEA after Brexit on.ft.com/2KmCYPE

Overview

President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Commerce Department to assist China’s ZTE Corp, the telecoms group that was nearly put out of business a month ago by the agency, following a personal request from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Andrew Parker, the head of Britain’s domestic spy agency, will use a rare public intervention on Monday to warn Russia that it risks becoming a “more isolated pariah” following the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has said that Oslo is open to the UK joining the European Economic Area, signalling a thawing in attitude to Britain taking the “Norway option” where it would be outside the EU but inside the single market. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
