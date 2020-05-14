PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Public Health England passes coronavirus antibody test on.ft.com/2LpPcJF

UK government steps in to back trade credit insurance on.ft.com/2LteqXH

Standard Life Aberdeen hit by investor backlash over virtual AGMs on.ft.com/35YYNAH

Overview

An antibody test to show whether someone has had coronavirus has passed stringent tests carried out by Public Health England, paving the way for its widespread adoption.

The UK government is to guarantee trade credit insurance to ensure that the market does not seize up because of the coronavirus crisis.

Standard Life Aberdeen Plc was hit by a substantial investor backlash on Tuesday after coronavirus forced its top management to post a series of videos on its website to accompany the publication of its annual report in lieu of a full annual meeting. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)