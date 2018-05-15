PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Climate change should be placed “front and centre” of the Bank of England’s mandate so that the central bank can boost green investment, according to a new report from the campaign group Positive Money, published on Tuesday.

British Land Company Plc has lodged a formal planning application for a 4 billion pounds ($5.43 billion) redevelopment of 53 acres in southeast London that will create a new town centre and include 3,000 homes.

U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson has urged Britain to increase defence spending and push ahead with the F-35 programme, echoing President Donald Trump’s warning that U.S. allies had to become more self-sufficient.