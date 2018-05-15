FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 1:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bank of England urged to focus on green objectives on.ft.com/2KnLzl7

British Land submits plan for 4 bln stg Canada Water regeneration on.ft.com/2KmP8Yx

U.S. urges UK to push ahead with F-35 fighter jets deal on.ft.com/2wD3uSJ

Overview

Climate change should be placed “front and centre” of the Bank of England’s mandate so that the central bank can boost green investment, according to a new report from the campaign group Positive Money, published on Tuesday.

British Land Company Plc has lodged a formal planning application for a 4 billion pounds ($5.43 billion) redevelopment of 53 acres in southeast London that will create a new town centre and include 3,000 homes.

U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson has urged Britain to increase defence spending and push ahead with the F-35 programme, echoing President Donald Trump’s warning that U.S. allies had to become more self-sufficient.

$1 = 0.7373 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

