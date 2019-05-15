PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MI5 probed over potential data compliance breaches on.ft.com/2Jos3s6

British Steel requests emergency state loan to avert collapse on.ft.com/2Jnuf2T

Richer Sounds founder hands business to staff on.ft.com/2JioFPD

Overview

UK home secretary Sajid Javid revealed that the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office had been called in to probe a series of potential compliance failures at MI5.

In order to avoid a collapse that would lead to thousands of job losses caused by Brexit, British Steel has asked the UK government for tens of millions of pounds in emergency funding.

Richer Sounds founder Julian Richer announced that 60 percent of his stake would be transferred into an employee-owned trust.