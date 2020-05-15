PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK manufacturers warn of slow recovery from coronavirus on.ft.com/2WUiS72

BT in talks to sell multibillion-pound stake in Openreach on.ft.com/2Z5aKDB

London transport set for 1.6 bln pounds bailout after 'running out' of money on.ft.com/2WUKtoQ

Overview

More than a third of UK manufacturers have warned that it will take over a year to return to normal trading, with bosses increasingly resigned to a long and slow economic recovery rather than a V-shaped bounce back the after the coronavirus pandemic eases.

BT Group Plc is in talks to sell a multibillion pound stake in its Openreach division to infrastructure investors, in a move that would bankroll a 12 billion pounds ($14.68 billion)upgrade of Britain’s broadband network and boost the telecom group’s flagging share price.

Transport for London is set to receive a government bailout of 1.6 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) after it came close to running out of money following a plunge in passenger numbers during the coronavirus lockdown. ($1 = 0.8176 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)