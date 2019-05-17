PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 17

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

British Steel secures new funding from lenders to keep operating on.ft.com/2JJvFnP

Channel 4 News claims Arron Banks funded Nigel Farage's lifestyle on.ft.com/2JKUOOY

Metro Bank raises more than expected in discounted share placement on.ft.com/2JMrLdN

Overview

British Steel secures new funding from lenders to keep operating after talks with the government over a 75 million pounds ($95.93 million) bailout hit an impasse.

Arron Banks allegedly spent 450,000 pounds on pro-Brexit politician Nigel Farage after EU referendum.

Metro Bank Plc raises 375 million pounds after a positive reaction from investors to help drive return to lending growth.