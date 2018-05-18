PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The UK government cut the highest stake on fixed-odds betting terminals to 2 pounds ($2.70) from 100 pounds and plans to increase the tax on online gambling.

Business minister Greg Clark has asked Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority to look at the implications for supermarket suppliers as part of its investigation into J Sainsbury Plc’s proposed takeover of Walmart Inc’s British arm Asda.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet has agreed on a plan that will leave Britain inside the European Union customs union after 2021 and avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

National Grid Plc is installing a fleet of super fast charging points for electric vehicles at 50 strategic locations along UK motorways. ($1 = 0.7400 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)