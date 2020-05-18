PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has lobbied the government for emergency powers to crack down on companies profiteering from the pandemic after finding itself hamstrung by existing laws.

Chief executive of Nomura Holdings Inc Kentaro Okuda told people within the firm that he is eager for the company to play a larger role in the Japan’s large market for the trading in, and management of, shares in unlisted companies.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has warned that a full U.S. economic recovery may take until the end of 2021 and require the development of a coronavirus vaccine. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)