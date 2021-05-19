PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 19

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- JPMorgan elevates potential successors to Jamie Dimon on.ft.com/3eVvPYC

- Nvidia tries to stop its chips being used for crypto mining on.ft.com/3uZmdlf

- Google launches AI health tool for skin conditions on.ft.com/2QyT2qa

- Chris Hohn tells Canadian National to drop $34 billion Kansas City Southern bid on.ft.com/33VMWmU

Overview

- JPMorgan Chase has elevated two potential successors to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon in a reshuffle of its top ranks in which co-chief operating officer Gordon Smith will step down from his roles at the end of the year.

- The battle for high-powered silicon between the video-gaming and cryptocurrency worlds spilled into the open on Tuesday, as chipmaker Nvidia intervened to prevent its most popular graphics cards being used for crypto mining.

- Google is taking one of the most significant steps yet by a big tech company into healthcare, launching an AI-powered tool that will assist consumers in self-diagnosing hundreds of skin conditions.

- UK hedge fund manager Chris Hohn has demanded that Canadian National abandon its current $34 billion pursuit of U.S. railway rival Kansas City Southern. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)