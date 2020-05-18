PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 19

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Thyssenkrupp to shrink radically in drive to survive on.ft.com/2WK1mDH

- Bella Italia and Café Rouge owner eyes administration on.ft.com/3bHWZxk

- EU demands tech giants hand over data on virus disinformation on.ft.com/2LIrjwU

Overview

- Thyssenkrupp AG is in talks to transform itself into a company with “the leanest possible holding”, in a restructuring plan that could see it with 20,000 fewer employees and result in its loss-making steel business consolidating with a rival.

- The owner of the Bella Italia and Café Rouge restaurant chains is in talks with administrators about restructuring, leaving 6,000 jobs at risk, as the new coronavirus outbreak pushes the business to the brink of collapse.

- The European Union has demanded that big U.S. tech companies, including Facebook Inc and Google-owned YouTube, share detailed information about how they are tackling disinformation during the new coronavirus outbreak.