PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Restaurant Group picks ex-HBOS chief Andy Hornby for top job on.ft.com/2Wpdw2p

Wesfarmers launches $560 mln bid for Australian lithium miner on.ft.com/2Y4O8iN

UK PM May weighs remaining in EU customs union on.ft.com/2DJ26z1

Overview

The Restaurant Group Plc, owner of Wagamama and Garfunkel’s restaurants, has appointed the ex-chief of HBOS and gambling company Coral as its new chief executive.

Wesfarmers Ltd has bid almost A$800 million ($561.92 million) to buy Kidman Resources Ltd, an Australian lithium miner which is developing one of the world’s largest hard rock deposits of the battery making mineral.

UK PM Theresa May is considering agreeing to keep the UK inside the EU’s tariff wall to secure a Brexit deal, which would restrict the country’s ability to do trade deals on goods but allow it to strike agreements on services. ($1 = 1.4237 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)