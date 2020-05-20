Company News
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- VW pays €9m to close case against CEO and chairman on.ft.com/2ACFCRs

- UK's anti-fraud agency abandons probe into ABB on.ft.com/3e82pTX

- Aviva picks former Lloyds CFO Culmer as chair on.ft.com/2zdophg

Overview

- Volkswagen AG has paid a fine of 9 million euros ($9.83 million) to close a case where its chief executive and chairman were accused of market manipulation.

- UK’s Serious Fraud Office has closed an investigation into Swiss-Swedish conglomerate ABB Ltd after finding insufficient proof to bring charges against the company.

- Aviva Plc is set to name former Lloyds Banking Group finance director George Culmer as its chairman, as the insurer grapples with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

