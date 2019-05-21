PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines Philip Hammond steps up no-deal warning as Tory Brexit split deepens on.ft.com/2WgBOP4

Bank deputy says businesses had unrealistic Brexit expectations on.ft.com/2WmSJzK

FCA warns after £27m lost to crypto and forex investment scams on.ft.com/2WhOBkq

BP's chairman says world is on 'an unsustainable path' on.ft.com/2WaPB9Z

Overview British finance minister Philip Hammond in remarks to be made at the annual dinner of the CBI business group on Tuesday night will warn that backing a no-deal Brexit is a deliberate act of economic harm to the British economy. Bank of England’s deputy governor Ben Broadbent said that Brexit is damaging Britain’s economy more than necessary as he delivered a rebuke to the UK government over its handling of Brexit talks on Monday.

British financial watchdog FCA has been probing the potential harm done to consumers using cryptoassets such as bitcoin, as the number of cryptocurrency and foreign exchange scams reports tripled from previous year.

BP Chairman Helge Lund said he recognised the oil major’s days of chasing ever higher oil output are coming to an end in an opinion piece on Financial Times on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)