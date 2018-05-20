FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Asias
May 20, 2018 / 10:57 PM / in 34 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Scooter sharing company Bird looking to raise as much as $200 mln in new equity on.ft.com/2GzbNyI

European private equity firms Nordic Capital, Inflexion raise $8 bln on.ft.com/2IytUXi

UK has not renewed Roman Abramovich's visa on.ft.com/2IQYWx1

Overview

Electric scooter sharing company Bird is looking to raise as much as $200 million in new equity, according to a person familiar with the talks.

European private equity firms Nordic Capital and Inflexion have raised a combined $8 billion in funds with Nordic Capital raising 4.3 billion euros ($5.06 billion) for its latest flagship fund and Inflexion raising a total of 2.25 billion pounds ($3.03 billion) in two separate funds from investors.

British authorities, whose relations with Moscow have been strained, are yet to renew Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s visa after it expired last month, according to four people close to the owner of Chelsea football club.

($1 = 0.8499 euros) ($1 = 0.7420 pounds)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.