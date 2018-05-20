PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Scooter sharing company Bird looking to raise as much as $200 mln in new equity on.ft.com/2GzbNyI

European private equity firms Nordic Capital, Inflexion raise $8 bln on.ft.com/2IytUXi

UK has not renewed Roman Abramovich's visa on.ft.com/2IQYWx1

Overview

Electric scooter sharing company Bird is looking to raise as much as $200 million in new equity, according to a person familiar with the talks.

European private equity firms Nordic Capital and Inflexion have raised a combined $8 billion in funds with Nordic Capital raising 4.3 billion euros ($5.06 billion) for its latest flagship fund and Inflexion raising a total of 2.25 billion pounds ($3.03 billion) in two separate funds from investors.

British authorities, whose relations with Moscow have been strained, are yet to renew Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s visa after it expired last month, according to four people close to the owner of Chelsea football club.

($1 = 0.8499 euros) ($1 = 0.7420 pounds)